Cardtronics (CATM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,126,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,798,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 135,655 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

