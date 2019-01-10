Capreit (CAR) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Sunday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$172.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

