CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.30.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$4.19 and a 12-month high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didar (Ted) Singh Doman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$179,990.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 185,495 shares of company stock valued at $850,977.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

