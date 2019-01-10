Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$44.56 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$31.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

