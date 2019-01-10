Canaccord Genuity Cuts Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Price Target to GBX 495

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 514.33 ($6.72).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 465.80 ($6.09) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

In related news, insider Karen Caddick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

