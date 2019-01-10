Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) Insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin Sells 25,028 Shares

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 25,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,908 ($38.00), for a total value of £727,814.24 ($951,018.22).

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. Caledonia Investments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,488 ($32.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

