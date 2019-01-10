BTIM Corp. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BTIM Corp. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,916.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,840,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,342.11.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,081.65 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

