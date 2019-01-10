Brokers Offer Predictions for Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

NYSE SCHW opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger purchased 124,669 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.