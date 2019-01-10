Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SVNLY)

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Pillai forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

SVNLY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers private, car, mortgage, and leisure loans; security trading, mutual funds, pension savings, and advisory services; and salary and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and mobile application and online banking services, as well as Bankgiro services, corporate cards, personal services, and pension and insurance advisory services.

