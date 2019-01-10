Brokers Issue Forecasts for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of CNOB opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $626.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $121,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,181.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Huttle III sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $85,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $307,149 in the last three months. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

