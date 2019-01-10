Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,554,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,554,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,156 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,175,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

