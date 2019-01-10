Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

AXL opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, CFO Christopher John May purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,858.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Dauch bought 88,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,507.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,425 shares of company stock worth $1,602,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,645 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,045,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,553,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,399,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,172,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

