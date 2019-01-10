BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. BPOST SA/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.55%.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

