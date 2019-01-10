BlackRock Inc. Has $71.92 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,071,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Marcus & Millichap worth $71,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 96,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $3,587,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $5,239,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,473.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 900,174 shares of company stock worth $32,512,708 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $71.92 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/blackrock-inc-has-71-92-million-holdings-in-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi.html.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.