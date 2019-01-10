BlackRock Inc. Has $71.90 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $71,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $331,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,749. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
