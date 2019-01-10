BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lumber Liquidators worth $69,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NYSE:LL opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

