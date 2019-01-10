BlackRock (BLK) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.38

Media stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted BlackRock’s ranking:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $400.19 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.07.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

