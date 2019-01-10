BidaskClub Upgrades Sterling Construction (STRL) to “Buy”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.90 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 141,661 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $258,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

