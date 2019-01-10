Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.65 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 53,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 4,849,652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,078,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,642.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.