Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,219 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $61,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,113,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

