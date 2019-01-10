Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.44 Million Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $64,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $208,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,039.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.56 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $954.39 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,215.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total value of $162,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, for a total transaction of $274,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849 shares of company stock worth $880,670. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-64-44-million-position-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.