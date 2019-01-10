Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.16 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $63,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

