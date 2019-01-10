Bank of America Analysts Give Schneider Electric (SU) a €66.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.67 ($85.66).

Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

