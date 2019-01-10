Bank of America Analysts Give Adyen (ADYEN) a €624.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €593.43 ($690.03).

