Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $67,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Banco Macro by 202.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro by 96.5% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

BMA opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Macro SA ADR has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

