Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $8.88. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 4733634 shares traded.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 276,620 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/axsome-therapeutics-axsm-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.