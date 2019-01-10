Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Assicurazioni Generali earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

