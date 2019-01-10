AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LOXO shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $232.40 on Thursday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $233.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $2,709,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,626,916.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Z. Naider acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $17,621,029.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,875. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-4-39-million-position-in-loxo-oncology-inc-loxo.html.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.