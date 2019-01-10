AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 353.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 340,003 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CVGI stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 40.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

