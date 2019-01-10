Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $214.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.15 million. Omnicell posted sales of $197.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $790.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.58 million to $790.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $878.10 million, with estimates ranging from $866.79 million to $884.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Omnicell stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Omnicell news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $390,793.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,160 shares of company stock worth $1,973,926. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

