Analysts Expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) will post $653.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.40 million. Newfield Exploration reported sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice lowered Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Williams Capital downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,096,000 after purchasing an additional 458,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,123,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,544,000 after buying an additional 554,266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,824,000 after buying an additional 442,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 232,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

