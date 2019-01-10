Analysts Expect Amber Road Inc (AMBR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Amber Road’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBR. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Amber Road news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,123 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $28,200.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 20,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,623 shares in the company, valued at $41,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,061 shares of company stock worth $1,120,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Amber Road by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,606,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322,586 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Amber Road by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 647,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amber Road by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 256,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amber Road by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 170,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Amber Road by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 170,725 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMBR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

