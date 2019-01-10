American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a research report released on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has a $14.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

AXL stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Deveson purchased 11,725 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Dauch purchased 88,100 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $1,010,507.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 176.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

