Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $257.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

