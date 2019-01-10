Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after buying an additional 2,608,827 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Allstate by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,391,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,035,000 after buying an additional 1,310,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,305,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,584,000 after buying an additional 953,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 882,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after buying an additional 811,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $104.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

