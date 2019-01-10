Alison Kay Acquires 16 Shares of National Grid plc (NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Alison Kay bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.70).

Alison Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Alison Kay purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £125.25 ($163.66).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 789.80 ($10.32) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd were paid a GBX 16.08 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 847 ($11.07) to GBX 836 ($10.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 897.93 ($11.73).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

