Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.