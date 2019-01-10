Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $107,000 in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stock

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.82.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

