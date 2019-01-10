Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,538,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,477,000 after purchasing an additional 282,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 67,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

