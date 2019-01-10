Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1,206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,598.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.24.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

