Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,475 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 198.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.0931 dividend. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

