Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACER. BidaskClub lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ACER opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.