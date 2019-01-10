Accuray (ARAY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.90 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $168,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,444,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,366,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,233,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.