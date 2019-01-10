$172.04 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce $172.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.38 million and the highest is $181.70 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $214.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $654.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.42 million to $663.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $764.07 million, with estimates ranging from $757.54 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.77 million, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 1,176,642 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,570,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,993,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

