$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 19.46%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,663.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,994.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,144 shares of company stock valued at $777,282. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 148.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 254.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 50.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. QCR has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.