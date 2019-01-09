Zinc Media Group (ZIN) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 1,072,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

