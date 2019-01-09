ZClassic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,094.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00027957 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $35,094.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.01499284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00335179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00129198 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 5,686,263 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

