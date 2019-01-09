Zayo Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of 622% compared to the average daily volume of 649 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZAYO. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

ZAYO stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $107,608.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,173 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,160,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,182,000 after buying an additional 1,011,754 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,700,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,816,000 after buying an additional 1,829,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

