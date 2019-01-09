Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twenty-First Century Fox continues to benefit from higher affiliate and advertising revenues from the Cable Network Programming and Television segments. Additionally, the company’s focus to enhance its portfolio of regional sports channels (RSNs) to strengthen Fox Sports Media Group’s position in the lucrative sports entertainment business is a tailwind. Moreover, Fox’s Deadpool 2, which became the fifth highest grossing movie for 2018, is expected to boost top-line growth. Further, the European Commission approved Disney’s offer for certain assets of Twentieth Century Fox, which is a positive. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However higher programming costs and foreign currency fluctuations may hurt the company’s margins and affect its bottom line in the near term.”

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.53.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 731,573 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 115.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth about $14,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

