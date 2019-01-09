Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TEGNA (TGNA) to Buy

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s acquisition of two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to be accretive to its free cash flow immediately and to earnings in less than a year after close. Additionally, Premion, which is helping the company reach customers beyond its traditional business, has expanded its reach to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. Moreover, the company continues to benefit from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Political revenues recorded an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election in 2014. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Moreover, its shares have also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TGNA. Gabelli initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

NYSE TGNA opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

